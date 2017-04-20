2-Time NYC Marathon Champ Dies Coaching NJ Middle School Meet

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A two-time winner of the New York City Marathon has died while coaching a New Jersey middle school team at a meet. Tom Fleming was 65.
Fleming died of an apparent heart attack at a meet in Verona on Wednesday afternoon, the Montclair Kimberley Academy said.
“Fleming was a beloved teacher, coach, mentor and friend to many,” the school said. “Coach Fleming’s love for his sport, love for his athletes and love for teaching the next generation of runners was truly remarkable. ”
It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I share the news that MKA Cross Country and Track and Field Coach Tom Fleming (65) passed away this afternoon after a massive heart attack at our SEC Track and Field meet at the Verona Track. Coach Fleming was a beloved teacher, coach, mentor and friend to many and this will be gut wrenching news for the MKA community and for the running and track community as a whole…throughout Essex County, New Jersey and the entire country. Most importantly, Coach Fleming loved the MKA 4th graders he got to spend every day with and truly was an inspiration. He simply was a great teacher, a great coach, a great man and a great friend to all. Coach Tom Fleming may be gone but he will never be forgotten. #RIP #CHAMPION #LEGEND
Newark Central coach Bruce Berry tells NJ.com that Fleming collapsed after getting out of his car. He said Fleming was given CPR for more than 20 minutes and had a pulse when he was taken to a hospital.
Fleming won the New York City Marathon in 1973 and 1975. The New York Road Runners, who put on the city’s 26.2-mile event, called Fleming “an iconic figure” in the race’s history.
Fleming finished second twice at the Boston Marathon and also won marathons in Cleveland, Washington D.C., Toronto and Los Angeles.
