Here Are The Most Expensive Neighborhoods In NYC

April 20, 2017 10:35 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The website PropertyShark.com is out with a list of the 50 most expensive neighborhoods in New York City.

The top three for pricey real estate are all in Manhattan.

As of the first quarter of this year Tribeca is tops. The median sale price is more than $5 million.

At number two is SoHo, where the median sale price is more than $3 million.

Hudson Square comes in third with a median sale price of more than $2.5 million.

Four neighborhoods in Brooklyn made it into the top 10 — DUMBO (5), Brooklyn Heights (7), Boerum Hill (8) and Manhattan Beach (10).

Three other Manhattan neighborhoods rounded out the top 10 — Little Italy came in fourth, the Flatiron District took sixth, and the Financial District is in ninth.

