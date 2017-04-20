Serial LI Car Thief Found Sleeping In Vehicle She Stole, Cops Say

April 20, 2017 8:57 AM

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman has been arrested after police say they found her sleeping in a car she allegedly stole earlier this week.

Nassau County Police say they found Jaqueline L. Sheridan, 39, of Wantagh, asleep in a vehicle parked on Plainview Road and Felicia Court at around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police investigation determined the vehicle Sheridan was found in was taken from a Wantagh home without the owner knowing.

Authorities say they also found proceeds from five other car thefts in the car with Sheridan.

Police say the five other thefts occurred in the Bethpage and Seaford areas overnight.

Sheridan was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and six counts of criminal possession of stolen property, authorities said.

Sheridan is expected to be arraigned in Hempstead.

 

