Nassau Lawmaker Calls For More Police Patrols At Religious Institutions

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Nassau County legislator wants increased police patrols at religious institutions after recent threats and attacks.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, the Rev. Darren Butler of the International Good News Fellowship in Hicksville said he would feel a lot safer if there were a police officer patrolling every time a service or event happened at the church.
“And I think if we could look at things on a local consciousness, then we can raise the bar to a national and even international consciousness,” Butler said.
Nassau County Legislator Arnold Drucker told Hall his bill would force the county police department to provide increased patrols at religious institutions, and it would not cost the taxpayers more money.
“By making this a statutory defined area where they are required to deploy their resources, they will allocate their resources a little better,” Drucker said.
Drucker noted in a news release that while the threats against religious institutions have happened round the world, they have also hit home in Nassau County. A bomb threat was issued in February against the Mid-Island Jewish Community Center in February.
The Nassau County Police Department said in a statement that officers have already intensified patrols at houses of worship due to events around the world.