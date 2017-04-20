Francesa Reveals Opponents On Giants’ 2017 Schedule

Big Blue Set To Open At Dallas On Sunday Night, Play Detroit At Home On Monday Night In Week 2 April 20, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Mike Francesa, New York Giants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Are you ready for some football?

WFAN’s Mike Francesa sure is. On Thursday, he revealed the Giants’ 2017 schedule. The afternoon host did not have dates or times, but did provide opponents and locations.

The Giants will open the season on Sunday Night Football at the Dallas Cowboys and play at least two other prime time games.

According to Francesa, the rest of Big Blue’s schedule looks like this:

Week 2: Monday night vs. Detroit

Week 3: at Philadelphia

Week 4: at Tampa Bay

Week 5: vs. L.A. Chargers

Week 6: at Denver

Week 7: vs. Seattle

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: vs. L.A. Rams

Week 10: at San Francisco

Week 11: vs. Kansas City

Week 12: Thursday night at Washington

Week 13: at Oakland

Week 14: vs. Dallas

Week 15: vs. Philadelphia

Week 16: at Arizona

Week 17: vs. Washington

The NFL is expected to release the schedule for every team on Thursday night.

