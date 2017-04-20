Francesa Reveals Opponents On Giants’ 2017 Schedule

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Are you ready for some football?
WFAN’s Mike Francesa sure is. On Thursday, he revealed the Giants’ 2017 schedule. The afternoon host did not have dates or times, but did provide opponents and locations.
The Giants will open the season on Sunday Night Football at the Dallas Cowboys and play at least two other prime time games.
According to Francesa, the rest of Big Blue’s schedule looks like this:
Week 2: Monday night vs. Detroit
Week 3: at Philadelphia
Week 4: at Tampa Bay
Week 5: vs. L.A. Chargers
Week 6: at Denver
Week 7: vs. Seattle
Week 8: Bye
Week 9: vs. L.A. Rams
Week 10: at San Francisco
Week 11: vs. Kansas City
Week 12: Thursday night at Washington
Week 13: at Oakland
Week 14: vs. Dallas
Week 15: vs. Philadelphia
Week 16: at Arizona
Week 17: vs. Washington
The NFL is expected to release the schedule for every team on Thursday night.