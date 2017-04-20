Noah Syndergaard, Phillies Talk ‘War Of The Mascots’ On Twitter

By Ryan Mayer
When Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard isn’t blowing away opposing batters with his fastball/slider combo, he’s operating one of the most entertaining Twitter accounts in sports.
Syndergaard routinely pokes fun at fans, other teams, players and, of course, mascots. The big right-hander has a history of messing with the mascots of opposing teams, including stealing the Phillie Phanatic’s ATV before a game at Citizen’s Bank Park earlier this season.
Syndergaard apparently monitors league-wide mascot antics, and he took to Twitter on Wednesday night to warn of a coming “War of the Mascots” after the Astros mascot, Orbit, played a prank on Angels star Mike Trout.
The Mets’ opponents on Wednesday, the Phillies, decided to have a little fun with Syndegaard and the ensuing back and forth was entertaining to say the least. It started with the Phillies saying that the Phanatic is ready.
Thor responded with the ATV video, stating that he had already won the first battle with the Phanatic.
The Phillies came back with their inflatable mascot eating a fake Mets coach.
But, Syndergaard was ready and he finished the fight with a classic video from the archives of mascot war history.
It’s air to say Syndergaard won that round. It should be fun to watch his continued “crusade” against mascots during the remainder of the season.