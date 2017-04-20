Noah Syndergaard, Phillies Talk ‘War Of The Mascots’ On Twitter

By Ryan Mayer

When Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard isn’t blowing away opposing batters with his fastball/slider combo, he’s operating one of the most entertaining Twitter accounts in sports.

Syndergaard routinely pokes fun at fans, other teams, players and, of course, mascots. The big right-hander has a history of messing with the mascots of opposing teams, including stealing the Phillie Phanatic’s ATV before a game at Citizen’s Bank Park earlier this season.

Just your casual pregame joyride…atmlb.com/2okTEgw pic.twitter.com/pjwDmIxNXh — New York Mets (@Mets) April 10, 2017

Syndergaard apparently monitors league-wide mascot antics, and he took to Twitter on Wednesday night to warn of a coming “War of the Mascots” after the Astros mascot, Orbit, played a prank on Angels star Mike Trout.

This is what they do to the AL MVP people. The War of the Mascots is upon us. Prepare yourselves.https://t.co/FiidPD0VMg — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) April 19, 2017

The Mets’ opponents on Wednesday, the Phillies, decided to have a little fun with Syndegaard and the ensuing back and forth was entertaining to say the least. It started with the Phillies saying that the Phanatic is ready.

@Noahsyndergaard Rare footage of the Phanatic training for The War of the Mascots: pic.twitter.com/xoNVmnwbW3 — Phillies (@Phillies) April 19, 2017

Thor responded with the ATV video, stating that he had already won the first battle with the Phanatic.

@Phillies We all know who won that first battle pic.twitter.com/8B2sx6VD7I — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) April 19, 2017

The Phillies came back with their inflatable mascot eating a fake Mets coach.

@Noahsyndergaard That's fair. We just want to make sure you're completely aware of what you're up against. pic.twitter.com/2Mm8gnBEpp — Phillies (@Phillies) April 19, 2017

But, Syndergaard was ready and he finished the fight with a classic video from the archives of mascot war history.

It’s air to say Syndergaard won that round. It should be fun to watch his continued “crusade” against mascots during the remainder of the season.