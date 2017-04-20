NYC’s Best Outdoor Flea Markets, Food Fests For 2017

By John Friia

The warmer weather means it is officially the season of outdoor markets. Check out what this year’s top markets have to offer — from the Long Island City in Queens, to Midtown Manhattan and Brooklyn.

LIC Flea & Food

5-25 46th Avenue

Long Island City, NY 11101

Exploring LIC: Eat, See And Play

Weekends in Long Island City is a paradise for foodies at LIC Flea & Food. LIC Flea & Food is home to am array of international cuisines, including Parisian crepes, Afghani-Brazilian dishes and Italian desserts. There is even a place for beer aficionados at the all-Queens beer garden, which give people the chance to try a selection of local craft brews.

Hester Street Fair

Essex Street & Hester Street

New York, NY 10002

Hester Street Fair is open every Saturday till October 18. The 2017 season of the annual market is following its mission of highlighting small business in the area, including Macaron Parlour and Don Don NY. People looking to satisfy their sweet tooth can stop by the Campfire Cannoli, Bang Cookies and Pels Pie.

Queens International Night Market

New York Hall of Science

Flushing Meadows Corona Park, NY 11375

New Yorkers can take an international journey at the Queens Night Market in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. The expansive family-friendly market takes place multiple times a month and brings in more than 100 vendors. The market offers dishes that mirror the ethnically diverse borough, with dishes like fresh paellas, Middle Eastern stews, Persian desserts, Romanian chimney cakes and Macedonian relish.

Urbanspace

Multiple Locations

Throughout spring and summer, Urbanspace brings various food markets to Midtown Manhattan. The al fresco dining begins with Mad. Sq. Eats near General Worth Square in the Flatiron District on May 13. The food festivities move uptown to Greeley Square for Broadway Bites on June 1 and concludes with the Urbanspace Garment District on June 6. Food vendors vary at each location.

Smorgasburg

Multiple Locations

One of the most anticipated food events of the year is back with more trendy and delicious bites. Smorgasburg, a weekly outdoor food bonanza, takes over Prospect Park and Brooklyn Flea on the weekends starting at 11 a.m. The foodie event attracts many New Yorkers, so people should arrive early to avoid long lines to snag some irresistible bites.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.