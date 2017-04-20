CBS News: 1 Police Officer Killed, Another Wounded In Paris Shooting

PARIS (CBSNewYork/AP) — One police officer has been killed and another injured in a shooting in Paris, CBS News reported.
Paris police are warning people to avoid the French capital’s grand Champs-Elysees area.
Many police vehicles can be seen on the avenue that passes many of the city’s most iconic landmarks.
Police believe there is a strong possibility that the attack could be linked to terrorism, CBS News affiliate France 24 reported.
