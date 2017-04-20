Breaking: 1 Officer Killed, 1 Injured In Shooting Near Champs Elysées In Paris | Watch: CBSN |

CBS News: 1 Police Officer Killed, Another Wounded In Paris Shooting

April 20, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Champs-Elysees, Paris, Paris Shooting

PARIS (CBSNewYork/AP) — One police officer has been killed and another injured in a shooting in Paris, CBS News reported.

Paris police are warning people to avoid the French capital’s grand Champs-Elysees area.

Many police vehicles can be seen on the avenue that passes many of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

Police believe there is a strong possibility that the attack could be linked to terrorism, CBS News affiliate France 24 reported.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story…

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

