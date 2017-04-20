Breaking: Firefighter Who Fell Off Roof In Queens ID'd As William Tolley, 42

Recipes: Stephanie Tantillo’s Tuna Steak With Caramelized Fennel

April 20, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: best of, Eat.See.Play, Stephanie Tantillo, Tantillo

Tuna Steak with Caramelized Fennel

For the Fennel
1 bubble fennel, de bulbed and sliced thin
3 tbsp butter
Salt and pepper

For the Pesto:
1 bunch parsley leaves
Few leaves of mint
1/2 half Minced shallot
Leaves from fennel (reserving some for garnish)
10 almonds
Optional: pecorino cheese
Extra virgin olive oil
Salt

1 Tuna Steak
Olive oil for searing
Salt and pepper for seasoning

To prepare the pesto: food process all ingredients together and set aside

To caramelize the fennel, heat he butter in a sauce pan over medium-low heat. Add fennel, season with salt and pepper and cook until tender, about 8-10 minutes

In a heavy bottom sauce pan, heat the oil. Season the tuna liberally with salt and pepper on both sides, and sear for a few minutes on each side (until desire doneness) . Remove from pan and add pesto to pan just to warm it, add the tuna back in quickly to coat with warmed pesto
Serve with fennel and garnish with fennel leaves

