Internet Sensation & Author Connor Franta Opens Up About His Latest Book ‘Note To Self’ On ‘The Trend’

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — New York Times best-selling author Connor Franta recently stopped by “The Trend,” to tell 1010 WINS’ Rebecca Granet about his newly released book “Note To Self.”
“It’s a collection of notes to myself that I somehow was convinced I should publish to the world,” he says. “A lot of the words are written in the heat of the moment, so they’re very raw and real and almost heightened at times… It’s not perfect, but it’s real.”
The Internet sensation and entrepreneur also offered some advice to his fans who might be struggling with the negative side of social media.
“If you want social media to be more positive, definitely preach positivity and put more positive words out into the world,” he says. “I believe in karma in that sense that put good out, get good back.”
Franta will now embark on a book tour, which features an interactive art instillation. The book also includes his original photography and poetry.
Watch the full interview above, and find more of “The Trend” with Rebecca Granet by clicking here.