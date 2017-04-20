2 Men Face Charges In Uniondale Burglary

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a burglary on Long Island.

The suspects made their way into a home on Walton Avenue in Uniondale just before 10 a.m. Wednesday by breaking through the back door, police said.

Once inside, police said the suspects were confronted by the residents of the home.

One resident called 911 while the other managed to hold one of the suspects until officers arrived, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

Vitelio Cornejo, 34, was placed under arrest at the scene.

The second suspect, 32-year-old Marvin A. Segovia-Garcia, went toward one of the residents with a crowbar before fleeing on foot, police said.

“Officers were able to locate the second suspect, he was hiding in a wooded area,” Nassau County Police Officer Jean DeLuca said.

Segovia-Garcia was caught carrying the crowbar allegedly used to break into the home, Hall reported.

Both men are charged with burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and possession of burglar tools.

Segovia-Garcia is also facing assault and menacing charges.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.