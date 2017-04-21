Boomer & Carton: Jerry’s Friday Morning Contribution

Power Issues Disrupt Subway Service | Amtrak Signal Problem Delays NJ TRANSIT Trains | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

April 21, 2017 6:02 AM
If it’s an update you crave, you’ve come to the right place.

The “maven,” otherwise known as Jerry Recco, was on top of his game on Friday.

Jerry recapped Thursday night’s wild Game 5 of the Rangers-Canadiens playoff series, got into a bad loss by the Mets, and offered details of the 2017 schedules for the Giants and Jets.

He also had the latest on Eli Manning’s alleged involvement in a sports memorabilia scandal, and bounced around the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Have a listen.

