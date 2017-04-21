Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 21, 2017

Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” was a good one. Would you have expected anything less?
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Boomer and Craig closed the work week in style, discussing, among other things, the inspired Rangers, who assumed control of their first-round playoff series against the Canadiens with a 3-2 overtime win in Game 5 on Thursday night.
The guys also talked about those messy Mets, the 2017 NFL schedule, Eli Manning’s reaction to the memorabilia scandal, and Craig offered up more NBA playoff locks. Later, the Dynamic Radio Duo previewed Friday night’s charity hockey game for a great cause, and sat down for a chat with actor J.B. Smoove.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves
