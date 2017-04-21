WFAN Favorite Teams Poll: #6 — 2015 Mets

Editor’s Note: As part of WFAN’s 30th anniversary celebration, from April 3-14, we asked you to vote on your favorite local teams over the past 30 years. Over the course of two weeks, we are revealing the top-10 vote getters. To see the others, click here.

NEW YORK (WFAN) — They didn’t win it all, but in many ways the 2015 season was a massive victory for the Mets.

The Amazins’ took over as the kings of the Big Apple, defying a lot of odds to advance to the World Series for the first time since losing the Subway Series to the Yankees in 2000.

The Mets went 90-72, winning the NL East by seven games. It was their first division championship since 2006, and it set the stage for further success in the postseason. Manager Terry Collins’ club took out the Dodgers in five games in the Division Series before stunning the Cubs in a four-sweep in the NLCS.

The five-game defeat to the Royals in the Fall Classic was bitterly painful for the blue-and-orange faithful, who have not witnessed a championship since 1986, but the season as a whole proved to be a sign of things to come.

The Mets have since maintained their status as one of the best teams in baseball.

After being acquired from Detroit at the non-waiver trade deadline, it didn’t take long for Yoenis Cespedes to endear himself to New York. The Cuban slugger hit .287 with 17 home runs and 44 RBI in just 57 regular season games. Since-departed Daniel Murphy was a monster during the first two rounds of the playoffs, mashing seven homers and driving in 11 runs. The Mets’ pitching staff dazzled all season, thanks to the exploits of Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, the ageless Bartolo Colon and late-season call-up Steven Matz.

It was quite a run, even if it did end just short of the ultimate goal.