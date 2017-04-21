Report: Gary Bettman Says Islanders Will Submit Plan To Build Arena At Belmont Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Islanders plan to formally propose a new arena be built at Belmont Park, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Friday, according to a report.
Newsday reported Friday that Bettman told members of The Associated Press Sports Editors that the Islanders will submit an RFP (request for proposal) to the state. He, however, did not rule out Willets Point as a possible location for the new venue.
“I believe that everyone thinks there is a terrific opportunity there (at Belmont), if not at Willets Point, to create a more hockey friendly environment for the Islanders, which is something (Islanders co-owner) Scott [Malkin] is committed to do.” Bettman said, according to Newsday.
Bettman reiterated what he said on WFAN last week that a return to Nassau Coliseum is “not a long-term option.”
After spending their first 43 years of existence at Nassau Coliseum, the Islanders have played their home games the last two seasons at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. But Barclays officials have reportedly concluded the venue would be better off financially without the Islanders, leaving the NHL franchise scrambling to find a new home.
This past season, the Islanders averaged 13,101 fans per game, which ranked 28th out of 30 NHL teams. That’s down from 13,626 last season and down from 15,334 in 2014-15 — their last year at Nassau Coliseum.
The Islanders and Barclays have an unusual agreement in which the arena pays the team $53.5 million a year in exchange for business operations, which includes tickets and suite sales.
Check back for more on this developing story.