Power Issues Disrupt Subway Service | Amtrak Signal Problem Delays NJ TRANSIT Trains | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NJ TRANSIT Riders Face Heavy Delays Between Newark And Penn Station

April 21, 2017 9:03 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some NJ TRANSIT riders are in for delays Friday morning.

An Amtrak signal problem caused significant congestion in the tunnel delaying trains between Newark and New York’s Penn Station on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Raritan Valley, and MidTown Direct lines, according to NJ TRANSIT.

MORE FROM NJ TRANSIT

At one point, delays on the Raritan Valley Line were  up to an hour because of an Amtrak switch problem near Newark.

Commuters took to Twitter to air their frustrations.

https://twitter.com/sjacq_/status/855404704356069377

This is just the latest in a series of disruptions NJ TRANSIT riders have faced in recent weeks.

Last Friday, a disabled NJ TRANSIT train led to delays at Penn Station and across the area during the evening rush hour. Approximately 1,200 passengers were trapped on board for three hours without lights, water or instructions.

Earlier this month, a NJ TRANSIT train derailed at Penn Station, leading to four days of crowded and canceled trains, making for chaotic commutes. Eight tracks were out of service while crews made repairs, impacting NJ TRANSIT, LIRR and Amtrak riders.

That incident came just 10 days after an Amtrak train derailed and scraped against a NJ TRANSIT train.

The recent train derailments at Penn Station highlighted the need for major work to the area’s infrastructure. Half a million people travel through Penn Station each week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia