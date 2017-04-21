NJ TRANSIT Riders Face Heavy Delays Between Newark And Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some NJ TRANSIT riders are in for delays Friday morning.

An Amtrak signal problem caused significant congestion in the tunnel delaying trains between Newark and New York’s Penn Station on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Raritan Valley, and MidTown Direct lines, according to NJ TRANSIT.

At one point, delays on the Raritan Valley Line were up to an hour because of an Amtrak switch problem near Newark.

Commuters took to Twitter to air their frustrations.

Another day for a train delay due to switching problems. Thanks, @NJTRANSIT. #NJTransit — Steven Le (@StevenLeNJ) April 21, 2017

Dear Sen @CoryBooker a RUSH needs to be put on the @NJTRANSIT tunnel project! Again, I'm sitting on a train for an hour trying to get to NY! — NancyDCara (@nancydcraw) April 21, 2017

@NJTRANSIT It's been 55 minutes for me so far stop lying to paying customers! — Josh Fleishman (@joshfleishman) April 21, 2017

@NJTRANSIT I want my April monthly refunded. — Kevin Backman (@ThebloodyLRnut) April 21, 2017

Really hating nj transit this month. I've barely gotten to use my monthly pass because of all these delays from train issues 😡 — Amanda (@alcronce) April 21, 2017

@NJTRANSIT Why do we keep paying $400 a month for this? I want a refund for April. This service has been nothing but terrible. — Haley Pickrell (@cafeatmidnight) April 21, 2017

This is just the latest in a series of disruptions NJ TRANSIT riders have faced in recent weeks.

Last Friday, a disabled NJ TRANSIT train led to delays at Penn Station and across the area during the evening rush hour. Approximately 1,200 passengers were trapped on board for three hours without lights, water or instructions.

Earlier this month, a NJ TRANSIT train derailed at Penn Station, leading to four days of crowded and canceled trains, making for chaotic commutes. Eight tracks were out of service while crews made repairs, impacting NJ TRANSIT, LIRR and Amtrak riders.

That incident came just 10 days after an Amtrak train derailed and scraped against a NJ TRANSIT train.

The recent train derailments at Penn Station highlighted the need for major work to the area’s infrastructure. Half a million people travel through Penn Station each week.