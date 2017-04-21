Champs-Elysees In Paris Reopens As Authorities Investigate Deadly Shooting

PARIS (CBSNewYork) — The iconic Champs-Elysees boulevard in Paris reopened amid heavy security Friday morning, a day after authorities said a gunman attacked police, killing one officer and wounding three others.

Soldiers and police were stationed at multiple locations around the avenue as investigators try to learn more about the gunman accused in the deadly shooting in the heart of the French capital.

Raids were conducted overnight in a Paris suburb and the Paris prosecutor’s office said police detained three of the suspect’s family members for questioning. But it stressed that questioning family members is routine.

The prosecutor’s office also said investigators found a pump-action shotgun and knives in the gunman’s car and were trying to determine if he had accomplices.

Meanwhile, two French officials told The Associated Press the suspect was detained in February for threatening police, but was then freed due to a lack of evidence.

He was also convicted in 2003 of attempted homicide in shootings on two police officers, according the AP.

Thursday’s attack happened around 9 p.m. Paris time when authorities say the gunman in a car pulled up alongside a parked law enforcement van on the city’s most well-know stretch and opened fire.

“The guy was shooting to police,” one witness said.

One police officer killed, two others were injured and a female tourist was also hurt before police shot and killed the suspect. The popular tourist and shopping area was quickly overcome with panic and chaos.

“Suddenly, five, ten seconds or whatever, policemen came and started to shoot this guy and immediately he was down,” said another witness.

The Islamic State group quickly claimed responsibility for the attack, which came days before France’s presidential election.

In a televised address, outgoing French President Francois Hollande called the shooting the work of terrorists.

On Twitter early Friday morning, President Donald Trump said the attack will have “a big effect” on France’s election.

“Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election!”

On Thursday, Trump offered his condolences from Washington.

“It’s a very terrible, terrible thing that’s going on in the world today,” he said.

Hollande is meeting with his top defense and security leaders on Friday. The Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said both of the officers who were injured are doing better.

Here at home, NYPD officials say they are closely following developments.