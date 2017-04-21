Prince Fans To Mark Anniversary Of Music Superstar’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (CBSNewYork/AP) — Minneapolis is honoring music legend Prince on the one-year anniversary of his shocking death from an accidental drug overdose.
It was a year ago Friday that the music superstar was found dead at Paisley Park, the suburban Minneapolis recording complex where he lived.
EXTRAS: Prince Performances Through The Years | Photos: Remembering Prince
At Paisley Park, which has been turned into a museum, a full four days of events are on tap, ranging from concert performances by Prince’s former bandmates to panel discussions.
Fans who can’t afford those high-priced tickets can head to a street party outside First Avenue, the club he made world-famous in “Purple Rain.”
And the Minnesota History Center is staging a special exhibit of Prince memorabilia, including his iconic “Purple Rain” suit. Several Minneapolis landmarks will also be bathed in purple lights.
Autopsy results released in June show Prince died of a fentanyl overdose.
According to warrants unsealed Monday, authorities searched Paisley Park, cellphone records of Prince’s associates and Prince’s emails to try to determine where he got the fentanyl that killed him.
The documents suggest Prince was struggling with prescription opioid addiction.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)