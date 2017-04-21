Princes William And Harry Open Up About Lady Diana’s Death, Mental Health

LONDON (CBSNewYork) — Princes William and Harry have expressed themselves like never before — going public with the struggles they felt after the death of their mother Princess Diana.

“Harry and I over the years, have not talked enough about our mother. You know — never enough,” William said.

As CBS2’s Dana Tyler reported, the brothers are sharing a story we all know, but not from their vantage point.

“I always thought to myself, ‘what’s the point of bringing up the past? What’s the point of bringing up something that’s only gonna make you sad?’ It ain’t gonna change it, it ain’t gonna bring her back,” Harry said.

The two princes sat down with Duchess Cate to talk about the death of Lady Diana and how it impacted them.

The brothers are amazingly close.

“We have been brought closer because of the circumstances as well, that’s the thing. You know you are, you know uniquely bonded because of what we’ve been through,” William said.

The conversation was part of a week of unprecedented revelations from the royals. They’re working to raise awareness about mental health.

“You always said to me, you said you gotta sit down and think about those memories, but for me it was like, don’t want to think about it,” Harry said.

For the brothers, the process took years, but they said it was critical to leading a happy life.

“You have to prioritize. you have to prioritize your mental health. you have to say to yourself at some point, cause it’s very easy to run away from it,” William said.

The video is part of the ‘Heads Together’ campaign which began last year.