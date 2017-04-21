CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Power Issues Disrupt Subway Service | Amtrak Signal Problem Delays NJ TRANSIT Trains | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates 91st Birthday With London Salute

April 21, 2017 12:21 PM
Filed Under: Cindy Hsu, Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (CBSNewYork) — Today, Queen Elizabeth turns 91 years old, and while it’s a big birthday, you won’t see the big celebrations until June when she marks her “official birthday.”

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II’s 91st Birthday Celebrated In London

As far as her actual birthday, she likes to keep it pretty low-key.

Of course for Royalty, low key celebrations include firing cannons.

We saw the Queen in bright green, leaving Easter Mass last Sunday, but today, she’s probably out riding her horses in Windsor Great Park, CBS Royal Commentator Victoria Arbiter reported.

“She loves to be out and about with the dogs — all her favorite things,” Arbiter said.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II Through The Years

To mark the Queens Birthday, Buckingham Palace shared a christening photo of the future monarch from 1926, and the royal family shared a 1952 photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.

Last year, when the Queen turned 90, the country celebrated all year. But this year, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch will mark her “official birthday” on June 17th with a parade in London known as the “Trooping the Colour” ceremony — a tradition from 1748, where the public can take part in honoring their King or Queen.

“The queen is so remarkable, she’s still incredibly fit, agile, energetic,” Arbiter said.

Some took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Queen.

“Very Happy Birthday, Your Majesty — you are an inspiration to us all,” former British prime minister David Cameron tweeted.

If you’d like to send the queen a personal birthday message, just use the hashtag #HappyBirthdayHerMajesty.

The Queen Elizabeth II Garden at Hanover Square in Manhattan will honor the Queen on England Day on Saturday.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia