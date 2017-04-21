Justice Department Sends Warnings To NYC, Other Sanctuary Cities

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Trump administration is moving beyond rhetoric in its effort to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

The Justice Department is forcing nine communities, including New York City, to prove they are complying with an immigration law to continue receiving coveted law enforcement grant money.

It is an extension of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ repeated threats to crack down on sanctuary communities by denying or stripping them of grant money.

The department sent letters Friday to places its inspector general previously identified as having rules limiting the information that can be provided to federal immigration authorities.

Officials there must provide proof from an attorney that they are following the law.

In a press release, the Department of Justice said many of the jurisdictions are “crumbling under the weight of illegal immigration and violent crime.”

“New York City continues to see gang murder after gang murder, the predictable consequence of the city’s ‘soft on crime’ stance,” the release said.

The mayor’s office calls it grandstanding and that it shows the Trump Administration is out of touch with reality, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported.

Mayor Bill de Blasio previously said the city will head to court to fight for the funds the Trump administration said it would deny.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman contends the president doesn’t have the constitutional authority to cut funding because cities are lawfully protecting immigrant families, Jones reported.

New York City stands to lose millions of dollars. An example of a recent grant that could be affected: more than a half-million dollars for local efforts to combat counterfeit goods and movies.

The United States has more than 140 sanctuary jurisdictions, including 37 cities.

