Police: Man Attempted To Rape Teen In Women’s Restroom At Shops At Columbus Circle Mall

April 21, 2017 8:41 PM
Filed Under: attempted rape, Shops At Columbus Circle, Women's Restroom

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man allegedly walked into the women’s restroom and accosted a woman in the Shops at Columbus Circle mall Friday, in what police described as an attempted rape.

Around 10 a.m., the man walked into the mall and took the escalator to the second floor, where he went into the women’s restroom, police said.

Once inside, he went into a toilet stall, and then climbed under the stall to accost an 18-year-old woman, police said. The man stood in front of the woman and exposed his underwear, police said.

The woman screamed and the suspect ran off, police said. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black male 30 to 35 years old, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He had a dark complexion and black hair, and was last seen wearing a lime green short-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes, police said.

Police have released a surveillance image.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

