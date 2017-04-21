4 People Arrested At ‘Day Without Bread’ Protest Outside Queens Bakery

CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
April 21, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Al Jones, John Metaxas, Tom Cat Bakery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Demonstrators chanted “no bread today” as they gathered outside a wholesale bakery in Queens to demand fair severance for over two dozen immigrant workers being let go following an immigration audit.

Four people, two men and two women, were arrested during the “Day Without Bread” protest after they chained themselves to the delivery trucks of Tom Cat Bakery in Long Island City.

Workers like Oscar Ramirez said the company used fear of an immigration audit to lay off as many as two dozen workers.

“We were given very short notice to leave our jobs, we felt it was very unfair for all that we’ve done for the company,” Ramirez said through an interpreter. “Many companies like Tom Cat could be taking advantage of workers given the current administration.”

Another worker said he’s been with the bakery for 12 years and now he’s left with nothing.

Andy said their severance was a misery offer. 

Protesters want the bakery to stand by their workers and provide severance pay.

The bakery said the Department of Homeland Security audited the immigration status of their workers and some were unable to provide proper documentation.

