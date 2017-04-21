Men Wanted For Assaulting NYPD Traffic Agent In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men were on the run Friday, after assaulting a NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agent in the Bronx.
The agent was on duty when he was approached by two men near 3500 Perry Ave.
One man shoved the agent into the wall, and the other knocked his cellphone from his hands, causing it to fall to the ground and break.
The suspects fled north on Perry Ave, the agent suffered a contusion to the back of the head.
One suspect has been described as a black male in his mid to late 20s. He is 5’10”, 200-lbs, and was wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
The other suspect was also a black male in his mid to late 20s. He is 5’6″, 160-lbs, and was wearing a black sweatshirt, and black sweat pants.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stopper Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.