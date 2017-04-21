Westchester County Health Department Holding Mosquito Control Day

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Westchester County Health Department is holding the first of four mosquito control days on Friday.
Staffers will be at the Westchester County Airport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. They’ll have information on eliminating mosquito breeding sites and hand out pellets to kill mosquitoes in stagnant water.
For residents with ornamental ponds, they’re also offering free minnows that eat mosquito larvae. If you want the minnows, officials say bring a bucket.
The other two mosquito control days will be held in May.
