4/22 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

April 22, 2017 3:57 PM
Filed Under: Mark McIntyre, Weather

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a cooler and wetter start to the weekend than expected a few days ago, with many spots seeing light rain and temps only in the low 50s. Things stay cloudy through the first half of the night with showers wrapping up, and we will get a few breaks in the clouds overnight. Things get chilly with temps bottoming out in the 30s and 40s.

Tomorrow Forecast: 04.22.17

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow looks much better with dry conditions. Things won’t be perfect as there will be some clouds from time to time cutting down on the sunshine. That being said it should be a good 10 degrees warmer compared to today.

7-Day: 04.22.17

(Credit: CBS2)

Monday will be a mostly cloudy day from start to finish, and it looks like another round of rain is possible as a frontal system moves near the area.

