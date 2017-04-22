4/22 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

April 22, 2017 8:30 AM
Morning!

A mostly cloudy 24 hours is ahead for most of us. Low pressure slides offshore to our south, lingers, and keeps spitting an east wind our way which promotes cloudiness & misty conditions. At least the temps will be decent. Mostly the 60s today, with those living or handing around the Hudson Valley having the best bet for a dry day.

Overnight some rain IS expected mainly south of NYC, but by mid morning Sunday, most of it clears, leaving us to bask in the the glorious spring sun.

Have a safe weekend! G

