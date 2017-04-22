2 Brothers Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer In Bergenfield, N.J.

BERGENFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two brothers face charges after they allegedly assaulted a police officer in Bergenfield, New Jersey early Saturday morning.
Police said the officer was patrolling Howard Drive around 12:28 a.m. when he spotted a double parked vehicle.
A group of men gathered in the area fled in different directions, and one man close to the vehicle, identified as Junior Jimenez-Mariano, 21, of Bergenfield, refused to cooperate with the officer’s commands and tried to move the vehicle, police said.
Police said Jimenez-Mariano got out of the vehicle and got into a physical altercation with the officer. While they were on the ground, a second man, identified as Daniel Jimenez-Villanueva, 20, also of Bergenfield, ran over and started attacking the officer.
Additional police arrived and helped place Jimenez-Mariano in handcuffs.
Jimenez-Villanueva broke free and ran off, police said. He allegedly changed his clothes and rejoined the group, but was placed under arrest soon after.
Both men, who are brothers, were charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. Jimenez-Mariano was also charged with obstructing a governmental function, and Jimenez-Villanueva was charged with hindering apprehension.
The officer was taken to Holy Name Medical Center with bruising to his face and upper body. He has since been released.
In the press release, Bergenfield Police said “the new bail reform system enabled Jimenez-Villanueva to be released” while the officer went to the hospital.
“This is troubling and deeply disturbing. The system is flawed when an officer lands in the hospital and the actor is released the same day. This is an issue that does not sit well with any law enforcement member,” police continued.