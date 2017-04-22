Man Robbed, Pistol-Whipped Man In Bronx Apartment, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Saturday for three suspects who allegedly robbed and pistol-whipped a man in his Bronx apartment earlier this week.

The robbery happened at 7:43 p.m. Thursday in a building near Southern and Louis Nine boulevards in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx, police said.

The suspects pushed their way into a 21-year-old man’s apartment and pistol-whipped him before taking an iPhone 7 and $600, police said.

The suspects sped away in a white Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows, police said.

The victim suffered a laceration to his forehead. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where he was treated and released, police said.

One of the suspects was described as a black male about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and black pants, police said.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male between 20 and 25 years old with light skin. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball cap, a black shirt and yellow and black shorts, police said.

The third suspect was described as a light-skinned male about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and tan khaki pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.