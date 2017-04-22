Police Search For Man Behind String Of Burglaries In Brownsville, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the prowl for the person behind a string of burglaries in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Between December 20 and April 16, nine residential buildings and construction sites have been targeted, police said.

In one incident, the burglar made off with a refrigerator and a stove, authorities said. In another, he took $19,000 worth of tools.

Police said the following incidents were reported:

Around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, a man broke the basement door of a residential building near Fulton Street and removed a microwave from one of the apartments.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Decembe r28, the suspect entered a construction site near Thomas Boyland and Fulton streets by breaking a locked fence. Once inside, the suspect stole construction tools valued at approximately $19,000.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, the suspect entered a construction site near Thomas Boyland and Fulton streets through a supply room door. Once inside, the suspect stole electronics and gloves.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, the suspect went into a residential building near Thomas Boyland and Sumpter streets and removed various tools valued at approximately $1,100.

Around 8:20 p.m. Monday, January 23, the suspect entered a residential building, which was also a construction site, near Atlantic Avenue and Sackman Street through a front window. Once inside, the suspect stole construction tools valued at approximately $15,000.

A short time later, around 9 p.m. Monday, January 23, the suspect entered a residential building near Pacific and Sackman streets and went into a first floor apartment. In this incident, the suspect left without taking anything.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, February 4, the suspect broke the lock on the front door of a commercial establishment near Pacific and Sackman streets and removed various tools callused at approximately $960.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, February 18, the suspect entered a construction site near Pacific and Sackman streets by breaking a metal fence. The suspect left without taking anything.

Finally, around 6 a.m. Sunday, April 16, the suspect broke the lock on the front door of a residential building, which was also a construction site, near Hull Street and Eastern Parkway and removed a refrigerator and stove.

Police said the suspect in the first incident was described as a black man, who was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball hat, brown coat, dark jeans and dark boots.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by visiting the Crime Stoppers website or texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.