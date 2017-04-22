Man Accused Of Trying To Rape Teen In Women’s Restroom At Columbus Circle Mall Arrested

April 22, 2017 5:46 PM
Filed Under: attempted rape, Shops At Columbus Circle

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of attempting to rape a young woman inside a restroom stall in the Shops at Columbus Circle mall has been arrested.

Police said the man, identified as 24-year-old Ibrahima Barry, of the Bronx, climbed under a stall around 10 a.m. Friday, stood in front of the 18-year-old victim inside and exposed his underwear.

The young woman screamed and Barry ran off, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police said Barry was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted rape.

