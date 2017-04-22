Cuomo Signs Bill Devoting $200 Million To Fighting Heroin Epidemic

April 22, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Heroin Epidemic, Sophia Hall

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation this week investing more than $200 million to combat the heroin epidemic.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported Saturday, Cuomo called the opioid and heroin epidemic the worst drug scourge the nation has ever faced.

“The rate of death from opioids is as high as it was at the rage point of the AIDS epidemic,” Cuomo said. “That’s how serious this is.”

He said the epidemic is more of a suburban issue than an urban issue.

