Cars Banned On Stretches Of Broadway, St. Nicholas Avenue For Earth Day

April 22, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Broadway, Car Free Day, Earth Day, St. Nicholas Avenue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cars have been banned on a 1.6-mile stretch of Broadway for Earth Day Saturday.

Car Free Day means a ban on motor vehicles on Broadway between Union Square and Times Square beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Earth Day 2017: NYC’s Best Ways To Give Back And Go Green

Pedestrians will have the run of traffic-cleared streets, where they can catch an outdoor performance or go on a walking tour.

In Washington Heights, no cars will be allowed on St. Nicholas Avenue between 181st and 190th streets.

Twenty million Americans celebrated the first Earth Day in 1970, sparking the birth of the environmental movement. Enormous celebrations in hundreds of cities across the country eventually led to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia