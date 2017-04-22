Cars Banned On Stretches Of Broadway, St. Nicholas Avenue For Earth Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cars have been banned on a 1.6-mile stretch of Broadway for Earth Day Saturday.
Car Free Day means a ban on motor vehicles on Broadway between Union Square and Times Square beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Pedestrians will have the run of traffic-cleared streets, where they can catch an outdoor performance or go on a walking tour.
In Washington Heights, no cars will be allowed on St. Nicholas Avenue between 181st and 190th streets.
Twenty million Americans celebrated the first Earth Day in 1970, sparking the birth of the environmental movement. Enormous celebrations in hundreds of cities across the country eventually led to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency.