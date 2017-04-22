Bomb Squad Called For Suspicious Items In Fair Lawn, N.J.

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The bomb squad was called in Fair Lawn, New Jersey Saturday morning, after several “suspicious” items were found in the middle of a local street.
The items were found on Rosalie Street, officials told CBS2. The Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice described the items as bags that apparently contained tins of baby formula and M-80 firecrackers with no triggers.
As of 10 a.m., police had removed the items and were investigating their content. Explosive material had not been ruled out, police said.
There was no indication that a specific building or person was being targeted, police said.