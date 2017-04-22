Bomb Scare Prompts Evacuation Of French Consulate On Upper East Side

April 22, 2017 10:58 PM
Filed Under: Bomb Scare, French Consulate, NYPD, Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bomb scare prompted the NYPD to evacuate the French Consulate on Saturday.

The NYPD’s Strategic Response Team rushed to the area of Madison Avenue and East 75th Street on the Upper East Side, where a suspicious car was parked.

Police told CBS2 there was a cellphone charging in the car on top of a plastic bag with wires sticking out. It turned out to be harmless.

The scare happened as workers in the consulate were collecting votes for France’s hotly contested presidential election.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia