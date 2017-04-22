Bomb Scare Prompts Evacuation Of French Consulate On Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bomb scare prompted the NYPD to evacuate the French Consulate on Saturday.
The NYPD’s Strategic Response Team rushed to the area of Madison Avenue and East 75th Street on the Upper East Side, where a suspicious car was parked.
Police told CBS2 there was a cellphone charging in the car on top of a plastic bag with wires sticking out. It turned out to be harmless.
The scare happened as workers in the consulate were collecting votes for France’s hotly contested presidential election.