‘Happy Days’ Actress Erin Moran Dead At 56

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actress Erin Moran was found dead in Corydon, Indiana on Saturday afternoon, CBS News confirmed.
Moran was best known for her roles as Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days,” and its spinoff “Joanie Loves Chachi.”
She was 56 years old.
Harrison County dispatch told CBS News it received a call for an unresponsive female shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. First responders determined that Moran was deceased.
Her former cast members quickly took to Twitter to share their condolences.
An autopsy is pending.