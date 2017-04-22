Investigators Work To Determine What Sparked Office Fire In Parsippany, N.J.

April 22, 2017 7:27 PM
Filed Under: Fire, New Jersey, Parsippany

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters in Morris County, New Jersey spent much of Saturday fighting an office building fire.

The quick-moving flames forced firefighters to close New Road in Parsippany in both directions.

Several people were inside the building when the fire started but all escaped without any injuries.

“We were working inside the building, and I think there were some people working on the roof. And I guess they were working, and the next thing we know there was smoke billowing inside the building,” Bob Narcise said.

Investigators are trying to determine if the workers on the roof of the building started the blaze.

