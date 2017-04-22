Robles Earns 4th Shutout As Red Bulls Top Crew

April 22, 2017 10:31 PM
Filed Under: MLS, Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Luis Robles had two saves to earn his fourth shutout and Alex Muyl scored early to spark the New York Red Bulls to a 2-0 win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night, leaving the teams tied atop the Eastern Conference standings.

The Red Bulls (4-3-1) are unbeaten in their last 18 regular-season home games, 15 of them wins and 12 shutouts, including four straight.

Robles went outside his box and met a streaking Justin Meram of Columbus (4-3-1), taking the shot off his face, with the ball deflecting out of play in the 38th minute. Early in the second half, Ola Kamara had a close-in shot that deflected off a defender’s foot but Robles was there to snatch the ball away.

Muyl’s second goal of the season, in the 11th minute came was he bodied down a centering pass from Kemar Lawrence and tapped it home as Zach Steffen fell trying to change directions. Daniel Royer scored on a penalty kick in the 38th minute.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia