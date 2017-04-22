West Babylon Crash Leaves 2 Men Dead

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two men were killed in a crash in West Babylon, Long Island early Saturday morning, police said.
Around 1:30 a.m., Jose Edgardo Diaz, 23, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer south on East Little Neck Road at Park Avenue in West Babylon when he lost control of the vehicle, police said.
The vehicle struck two poles and a building, police said.
Diaz, of Brentwood, and his passenger, Brian Zatkowski, 53, of West Babylon, were both taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Islip, where they were pronounced dead, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Suffolk County Police First Squad at (631) 854-8152.