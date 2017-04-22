Police Rescue Cat From Storm Drain In Yaphank

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two Suffolk County police officers rescued a cat after the animal fell into a storm drain in Yaphank.
Police received a 911 call around 12:40 p.m. after the cat fell down the storm drain. Sixth Precinct Officers Derek Siddall and Anthony Coles came to the scene on Lincoln Road, police said.
The officers took the grate off the drain and lowered down a pet carrier on a rope, police said. They lifted the carrier back up after the cat entered.
The feral cat was released after being removed from the drain, police said.