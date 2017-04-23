4/23 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning folks! It looks like a much better day ahead than the previous two… but it won’t be totally perfect. Temps this morning will be starting off in the low to mid 40s, so dress appropriately if you’re out early.
We’ll have dry conditions through the day along with sunshine filtered through some clouds. Most importantly it’ll be much warmer with temperatures for most in the low to mid 60s.
Monday will see the return of clouds and a late day rain chance, although the steady stuff should hold off until Monday night.
Have a great Sunday!