4/23 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

April 23, 2017 11:17 AM
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Finally! After two days of gray skies, rain, and unseasonably chilly temps, we’ll have some dry, sunny, mild weather this afternoon! Expect sun and clouds with temps reaching the low and mid 60s, right where we should be.

The beautiful weather is short-lived though as clouds thicken tomorrow ahead of our next storm system. It’ll be mainly cloudy and slightly cooler with temps around 60. There will be a few showers tomorrow afternoon with heavier rain moving in at night.

Tuesday looks like a messy day with periods of rain, heavy at times, along with chilly east winds keeping temps only in the low and mid 50s.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!

