4/23 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

April 23, 2017 4:03 PM
Filed Under: Mark McIntyre, Weather

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a gorgeous day across the area with sun and clouds, dry conditions, and much warmer temps. We’ll keep partly clear skies through the evening as temps drop into the upper 50s… a pleasant night is ahead. Temps will eventually bottom out in the upper 40s, so another crisp night ahead.

Surface Forecast: 04.23.17

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will see the return of overcast skies as a frontal system approaches from the south. Temps will top off around 60 degrees, and there will be a slight chance for a few afternoon showers. Better chance late in the evening and after midnight, the steadier stuff gets going.

7-Day: 04.23.17

(Credit: CBS2)

Tuesday looks like a rainy, windy, chilly day with temps only in the lower 50s, east winds, and periods of rain affecting the area – so make sure you know where the umbrella is.

Have a great night!

