5 Killed, Including 3 Kids, In Queens Village House Fire | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

Long Island Woman Charged In Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash, Police Say

April 23, 2017 10:24 PM
Filed Under: Central Islip, Hit-and-Run, Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman faces charges after she allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday morning and left the scene of the crash.

Suffolk County police said 33-year-old Vierka Batista-Coronado hit 44-year-old Jose Lino Martinez as he crossed Suffolk Avenue near Applegate Drive in Central Islip around 4:25 a.m.

Martinez, of Central Islip, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

Batista-Coronado, also of Central Islip, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia