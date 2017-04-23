Long Island Woman Charged In Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash, Police Say

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman faces charges after she allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday morning and left the scene of the crash.
Suffolk County police said 33-year-old Vierka Batista-Coronado hit 44-year-old Jose Lino Martinez as he crossed Suffolk Avenue near Applegate Drive in Central Islip around 4:25 a.m.
Martinez, of Central Islip, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.
Batista-Coronado, also of Central Islip, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.