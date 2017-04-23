Finding The Best Swimsuit As The Weather Improves

April 23, 2017 9:50 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The weather is slowly warming up, and soon, everyone will be hitting the pool or the beach.

With that comes a touchy subject – how do you pick the right swimsuit? CBS2’s Cindy Hsu was joined Sunday morning by Catherine Schuller, a style expert and curator for Runway the Real Way, with some ideas.

• Rectangular body type: Warrior suit from Swimsuits for All.

• Inverted triangular body shape: Vizcaya suit in white.

• Oval body types – Tim Snell collection in two pieces and Luxury Tankini suit in gray from Always for Me.

• Hourglass body type: Blue bikini from Curvy Beach.

• Busty hourglass body type: Blush python print from Curvy Beach.

• Triangular body type: One-shoulder top diagonal flounce suit from Swimsuits for All.

• Jewelry: Handmade pieces from Roseberger.

• Bahamian straw handbags from Couture des Iles. Email: couturedesiles@gmail.com

