Finding The Best Swimsuit As The Weather Improves

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The weather is slowly warming up, and soon, everyone will be hitting the pool or the beach.
With that comes a touchy subject – how do you pick the right swimsuit? CBS2’s Cindy Hsu was joined Sunday morning by Catherine Schuller, a style expert and curator for Runway the Real Way, with some ideas.
• Rectangular body type: Warrior suit from Swimsuits for All.
• Inverted triangular body shape: Vizcaya suit in white.
• Oval body types – Tim Snell collection in two pieces and Luxury Tankini suit in gray from Always for Me.
• Hourglass body type: Blue bikini from Curvy Beach.
• Busty hourglass body type: Blush python print from Curvy Beach.
• Triangular body type: One-shoulder top diagonal flounce suit from Swimsuits for All.
• Jewelry: Handmade pieces from Roseberger.
• Bahamian straw handbags from Couture des Iles. Email: couturedesiles@gmail.com