Elections Under Way In France, Seen As Litmus Test For Spread Of Populism

PARIS (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — French voters were casting their ballots for their next president Sunday amid heightened security.

The first-round poll is seen as a litmus test for the spread of populism around the world.

More than 50,000 police officers and gendarmes were deployed to the 66,000 polling stations for Sunday’s election, which comes after Thursday’s deadly attack on the Champs-Élysées in which a police officer and a gunman were slain.

President Donald Trump predicted that the attack this week would be a major factor in the election.

Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

The presidential poll is the first to be held during a state of emergency, put in place since the Paris attacks of November 2015.

Voters are choosing between 11 candidates in the most unpredictable contest in decades.

The vote “is really important, mainly because we really need a change in this country with all the difficulties we are facing and terrorism,” said Paris resident Alain Richaud, who was waiting to cast his vote.

Opinion polls point to a tight race among the four leading contenders vying to advance to the May 7 presidential runoff, when the top two candidates face off.

Polls suggest far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron, an independent centrist and former economy minister, were in the lead. But conservative François Fillon, a former prime minister who was embroiled in a scandal over alleged fake jobs, appeared to be closing the gap. So did far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

France’s 10 percent unemployment, its lackluster economy and security were issues that top concerns for the 47 million eligible voters.

The 11 candidates are voting throughout the day.

The day was not without its tension.

Several Femen activists were arrested after staging a topless protest against Le Pen meters from the polling station where the far-right leader was heading to vote. Police intervened and stopped the commotion minutes before Le Pen arrived to cast her ballot in the northern town of Hénin-Beaumont. No one was hurt.

Macron, meanwhile, was the image of serenity as he posed for selfies with voters after casting his ballot in the coastal town of Le Touquet in northern France alongside his wife, Brigitte Macron.

Fillon will vote in Paris, but his wife, who’s been handed preliminary charges for her role in the fake jobs scandal that rocked her husband’s campaign, voted 155 miles away near their 14th century manor house in Sarthe.

Unpopular incumbent President François Hollande, who made the unusual move last year of pledging to not stand for re-election, voted in his political fiefdom of Tulle in Corrèze, southwestern France. The Socialist party’s current presidential candidate Benoît Hamon cast his ballot in Trappes, a Paris suburb.

Meanwhile, calls for a pro-European outcome for France were seen elsewhere on the continent. Thousands of people rallied against nationalistic politics in Berlin on Sunday.

The weekly demonstrations organized by a grassroots group in Germany and other European countries calling itself Pulse of Europe began at the end of 2016 to counter growing nationalist sentiment and opposition to the European Union.

On Sunday, thousands showed up at the German capital’s Gendarmenmarkt square. They waved the star-spangled blue flags of Europe, held up signs like “Berlin loves France” and sang Europe’s “Ode to Joy” anthem.

If Le Pen or Mélenchon win a spot in the runoff, it will be seen as a victory for the rising wave of populism reflected by the votes for President Donald Trump and for Brexit — the British departure from the European Union.

“It’s definitely risky, but I have faith in the result even if an extreme candidate qualifies for the second round,” said Beatrice Schopflin, who was queuing to vote in Paris.

Political campaigning was banned from midnight Friday hours ahead of polls opening in France’s far-flung overseas territories such as Guadeloupe, French Polynesia and French Guiana, which all voted a day early Saturday.

