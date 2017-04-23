Program Will Provide For Short-Term Employment For Some Rikers Inmates After Release

April 23, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Jails To Jobs, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Myles Miller, Rikers Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city will spend $10 million a year to guarantee all Rikers Island inmates serving sentences of a year or less will have a shot at short-term employment once they do their time.

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, de Blasio said the jobs will only last eight weeks.

“When you provide a short-term job opportunity immediately out of jail, it reduces recidivism by 22 percent,” de Blasio said.

Opponents, including former city Correction Commissioner Bernard Kerik, said the plan is like giving money away and does not fix the problem.

But Stanley Richards, a former Rikers Island inmate who is now a member of the Board of Correction, said the program would be beneficial.

“It provides platform for formerly incarcerated people who don’t have work experience to get the kind of work experience that allows them to be competitive in market,” Richards said.

The program is expected to be in place by the end of the year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia