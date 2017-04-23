CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Alleged Drunken Driver Charged After Couple Is Struck, Killed In Massapequa

April 23, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: John Hartwig, Massapequa, Pedestrians Struck

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was charged with driving drunk after he allegedly struck and killed an elderly couple in Massapequa.

John Hartwig, 63, of Massapequa, stood charged early Sunday with two counts of vehicular manslaughter, as well as driving while intoxicated.

Nassau County police said a husband and wife, both 77 years old, were trying to cross Merrick Road just east of Park Boulevard around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, when they were struck by an eastbound 2015 Ford Explorer that Hartwig was driving.

The husband and wife were taken to an area hospital, where both were pronounced dead, police said.

Hartwig was due to appear in First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday. The victims’ names were not released Sunday morning.

