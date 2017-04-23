Alleged Drunken Driver Charged After Couple Is Struck, Killed In Massapequa

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was charged with driving drunk after he allegedly struck and killed an elderly couple in Massapequa.
John Hartwig, 63, of Massapequa, stood charged early Sunday with two counts of vehicular manslaughter, as well as driving while intoxicated.
Nassau County police said a husband and wife, both 77 years old, were trying to cross Merrick Road just east of Park Boulevard around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, when they were struck by an eastbound 2015 Ford Explorer that Hartwig was driving.
The husband and wife were taken to an area hospital, where both were pronounced dead, police said.
Hartwig was due to appear in First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday. The victims’ names were not released Sunday morning.