Project Sunshine Says Thank You To Volunteers Helping Kids With Medical Challenges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The nonprofit Project Sunshine provides opportunities to children facing medical challenges, and this month, the organization is saying thank you to the men and women who help carry out its mission.

Founder Joseph Weilgus started Project Sunshine in his dorm room at Yeshiva University nearly two decades ago.

“We’re very fortunate today to have programs in over 175 cities across the U.S., Canada, China, Kenya, and Israel,” Weilgus said.

Weilgus said he started hanging out with kids in hospitals when he was in school and became a volunteer clown.

“When I was hanging out with kids in hospitals, I was surprised to see the opportunity for our volunteers and my friends to pitch in and help a lot, so I started playing matchmaker between child that needed help and friend of mine that wanted to help,” he said.

Project Sunshine now has numerous programs across the world. Chana Bushee is the chapter leader at Yeshiva University.

“It affects my life in every way, I think, because it makes me a happier person, I think, being around all these kids, the volunteers and the entire community,” Bushee said.

Project Sunshine Week is this week in New York and many other places across the country. To learn more about Project Sunshine, click here.