Rockaway Township, N.J. Officer Accused Of Sex With Underage Girls

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Rockaway Township, New Jersey police officer stood accused Sunday of having sex with two underage girls.
Wilfredo Guzman, 40, was charged with two counts each of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s office.
Prosecutors alleged that Guzman had penetrative sex with one girl who was 16 and 17 at the time, and another who was 15, in 2014 and 2015.
He allegedly gave both girls alcohol and prescription medication, prosecutors said.
Guzman was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility Sunday, prosecutors said.
Anyone with information related to the incidents was asked to call Morris County Detective Superior Marshall Wang at (973) 285-6312, or contact Wang by email at mwang@co.morris.nj.us.